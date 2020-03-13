KC Venugopal files nomination for RS poll from Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Congress candidate KC Venugopal filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha poll from Rajasthan on Friday.

Speaking to media, Venugopal said: "It is a great privilege for me that my party has nominated me for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. I would like to thank party president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi for giving me this opportunity to represent Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha."

Venugopal further said that he will take up the issues and concerns of the common people, especially the ones from Rajasthan and national issues as well.

Speaking about political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh, Venugopal said: "Madhya Pradesh is a big issue. BJP is trying to sabotage the democracy of the state. Horse-trading is going on. However, we are confident the Congress will emerge winner finally."

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath held a discussion about the floor test with Governor Lalji Tandon.

Polls for 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)

