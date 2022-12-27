KC Venugopal meets J-K LG Manoj Sinha in connection with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): Congress general secretary Incharge Organisation KC Venugopal and AICC Incharge Jammu and Kashmir Rajani Patil on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss about the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

KB Byju security advisor to Rahul Gandhi accompanied them.

After meeting with the Lt Governor, they left for Srinagar by road.

According to an official release, the meeting was in connection with the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra in the third week of January. The meeting lasted for over half an hour.



Earlier the AICC leaders were received at the airport by JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani, Jt Secretary AICC Manoj Yadav, Working President Raman Bhalla, Former minister Yogesh Sawhney, NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan, Ravinder Sharma, Th Balbir Singh, Th Hari Singh Chib, Shah Nawaj Chaudhary, PYC President Udey Chib, IYC Spokesperson Iftikhar Ahmed, IYC Secretary Ch Aiyaz, Bilal Rasheed, Sonu Dogra, Arti Gupta and others.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday applauded the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mufti taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the new government during the last 8 years has shaken all the foundations of this country and has made it weak, but Rahul Gandhi is out to save the foundations of the country.

"I salute Rahul Gandhi for launching this mass campaign that will save the foundation, culture and brotherhood of the country. He has gone to unite this country, to strengthen the heritage of this country," said Mufti.

Rahul Gandhi's mass outreach campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra, earlier on Saturday, reached the national capital. (ANI)

