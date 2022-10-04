"KCR a brand ambassador of liquor", says Congress after TRS leader seen distributing liquor among people

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): Slamming K Chandrashekar Rao after a TRS leader was seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to locals, Congress leader Madhu Yashki on Tuesday called the Chief Minister a "brand ambassador of liquor".

He alleged that KCR is "known for his drinking habits".

This comes after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Rajanala Srihari was seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken to locals in Warangal, a day ahead of the possible launch of KCR's national party tomorrow. He distributed 200 chicken and liquor bottles to labourers. The cutouts of KCR and Minister KTR were seen in the video.

Speaking to ANI, Yashki alleged that KCR is trying to make the people and youth of the state "addicted to liquor and drugs".

"KCR is a brand ambassador of liquor. He not only drinks liquor but is also involved in the liquor scam. So this establishes that the TRS party supremo is known for his drinking habits. His passion for drinking and the way he is promoting liquor sales in Telangana. Instead of giving jobs, he is distributing liquor," he said.



Yashki cautioned the people of the country stating that the Telangana Chief Minister has "looted and cheated" the people of the state.

"The people of India should be aware Telangana CM is a drunken chief minister. He looted and cheated the people of Telangana. Image if this person comes at the national level. They are trying to make the youth of Telangana addicted to liquor and drugs. The TRS workers are doing this to please their leader," he alleged.

Earlier, the sources said that it is strongly believed that CM KCR will announce the name of his national party on the occasion of Dussehra. TRS party's meeting will be held on Dussehra, October 5 at Telangana Bhavan here, an official release from K.Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Monday.

So there are speculations that KCR, may reveal the details of his approach toward national politics after the meeting. It is also believed that a delegation of TRS party leaders will leave for Delhi to change the name of the party. According to the sources, it is also believed that KCR will be addressing a public gathering on October 9 in the national capital.

A TRS leader Sreedhar Reddy said, "The people of the Nation are looking for a strong national platform as NDA failed in all aspects of governance".

KCR spoke about the national platforms and going to the national level. He said that the Gujarat model failed utterly and the country is looking for a strong alternative.

"Wait and watch for the CM KCR to announce the name of the National party," said Sreedhar Reddy. (ANI)

