KCR changes his colours like chameleon, opposes PM Modi for political mileage: BJP's NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10 (ANI): BJP leader NV Subhash on Saturday said the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao changes his colours like a chameleon and he always opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for political mileage.

"KCR always opposes PM Modi for gaining some political mileage. He is extremely quick to join other parties who oppose BJP and PM Modi. He changes his colours like a chameleon. Even in 2018, he wanted to form a third front with help of Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal. But his dreams were shattered after Narendra Modi-led BJP won 302 seats in 2019 General Assembly elections and returned to power for the second time," he said.

Subhash asserted that people in Telangana have decided to vote against KCR in upcoming Huzurabad bypolls and Assembly elections.



"People have decided to vote against KCR and his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party. There are so many policies that have not been implemented. People have become wise. His attempts at being a part of a third front will fail too since even the opposition parties do not trust him," he said.

Bypolls in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency of Telangana is scheduled to be held on October 30.

Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling TRS and joined the BJP. (ANI)

