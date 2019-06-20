KCR deserves credit for almost finishing Kaleshwaram project in 3 years: Rajeshwar Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20 (ANI): MLC and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy hailed the K Chandrasekhar Rao government for rushing through with the work on Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in the state.

"Under the leadership of K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the TRS party has become a protector of the Telangana state. The world's largest lift irrigation project that is Kaleshwaram project has been taken up and almost got to the final stage in just 3 years. He is inaugurating the same on June 21 and has invited the CM of both Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra for the same," Palla Reddy told media here.

He added that the project will prove to be a huge boon for farmers across the state and hailed KCR for solving other issues related to Telangana.

"Once the project gets completed, 45 lakh acres farm is going be benefitted from this. And apart from that, since the time KCR won in Telangana, he tried and has given his full effort in solving the state issues and the people problems," he said.

Speaking about the other events lined up in the state for the days to come he said, "Along with the inauguration of Kaleswaram project on June 21, on June 24 the foundation stones will be laid for the party offices in every district. On June 27 there is going to be a party meeting will all the members of the party and on the same day, party membership drive will start and will be continued till the end of July. All this will help us to evolve as a strong party." (ANI)

