KCR destroyed the education system in Telangana: Congress

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Telangana Congress Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Monday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of destroying the education system in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, "Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised people to provide free education from KG to PG (Kindergarten to Post Graduation) during the 2014 elections and has failed to keep his promise. He deliberately destroyed the entire education system in the state."

He accused the chief minister of promoting private universities. "K Chandrashekhar Rao is not providing the required grants to the state-run universities. Appointments to the posts of vice-chancellors and faculty in these universities are not done. Without vice-chancellors, all these Universities are headless bodies," added Sravan.



On school education, the Congress leader said, "The chief minister closed about 4,500 schools in the state. To date, thousands of school teacher posts are vacant." He further blamed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for closing the degree and junior colleges in the state.

"The literacy rate of Telangana state has not increased since 2014. The higher education system is completely ruptured in the state," pointed out Sravan.

The Congress leader appealed to the Governor of Telangana to take cognisance of the issues. (ANI)

