"KCR fears me as people have found an alternative," says YSRTP chief Sharmila

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Days after being detained and towed away inside her car by police, YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Sunday said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is troubled by the fact that people started have recognising her as an alternative to him.

Speaking to ANI, Sharmila said, "Police has issued show cause notice to me. KCR is put up on himself to not let the padayatra happen. He is using the police and shooting from the shoulders of the police department."

Referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay's Padayatra, she said people do not take Sanjay's march seriously as he takes it out four days and takes a break of three weeks. Sharmila said people know that through her Padyatra, she is fighting for the issues faced by the people.

"KCR himself knows that Bandi Sanjay's padayatra is not serious. KCR is not able to tolerate the response YSRTP is getting from people. He definitely fears the fact that people are starting to recognise Sharmila as an alternative to KCR. KCR could not fulfill his promises and he knows he will not come to power," Sharmila said.

YSRTP party, she said has been working for the people of Telangana from Day 1. She further questioned why the BJP was silent against the scam in Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.



"All these years KCR was so close to the BJP. Why BJP is not taking action against KCR in the Kaleshwaram Project. Do they also have a share in the project? I am the only one who is fighting against the corruption in Telangana against KCR. BJP knows that Kaleswaram is the biggest scam of India and KCR used the project as an ATM machine," Sharmila added.

Earlier on Tuesday, YS Sharmila's car was towed and detained by Panjagutta Police while sitting inside her SUV which was allegedly vandalised by the TRS cadre. She was booked on various charges including theft, criminal intimidation and public nuisance, and later in the evening produced before a magistrate.

She was detained from Somajiguda when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. She was then brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.

Before being detained, police towed away Sharmila's car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana CM KCR.

After being brought to SR Nagar Police Station, the police forcefully broke open the car door and got her out of the vehicle. She was then taken to the Police Station along with some of her followers.

On Monday, Sharmila was also detained in Warangal after a clash between her supporters and alleged workers of the TRS party. She was sent to Hyderabad with a police escort. (ANI)

