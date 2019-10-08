KCR has dictatorial attitude towards RTC employees: CLP's Vikramarka

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has a dictatorial attitude towards the striking Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees.

"It is unfortunate that the Telangana government sacked around 50,000 RTC employees. Rao has a dictatorial attitude towards all the state's employees, including RTC," Vikramarka told ANI on Monday.

He said that the RTC employees had submitted their demands to the Chief Minister's Office around two months back but the government did not take any action.

"Neither the government nor any of its representatives initiated a dialogue with the RTC employees about their demands. People in the state are suffering because there are no transportation facilities," Vikramarka said.

The CLP leader said that Rao had 'categorically' supported RTC employees and promised that he will merge it with the state government if he comes to power, but he did not deliver on his promise.

"The sacked RTC employees have to be taken back. The government needs to have a dialogue with them and find a solution to the problem. The employees have genuine demands and they have been making these demands for a long time," he said.

The Chief Minister, on the other hand, has said that there will be no talks with the RTC employees, who have been on an indefinite strike demanding its merger with the government. (ANI)

