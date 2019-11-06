BJP Telangana Chief Spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao [File Image]
BJP Telangana Chief Spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao [File Image]

KCR has lost grip over the state, says BJP on TSRTC employee issue

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:17 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana">Telangana) [India], Nov 6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday issued a statement slamming Chief Minister K.Chandra Sekhar Rao of not fulfilling the demands of the protesting RTC employees and alleged that the 'head of the government has lost grip on the state'.
"BJP believes that Chief Minister K.Chandra Sekhar Rao both as head of the government and as people's leader has lost grip on the state. KCR's multiple deadlines are not working with 48000 RTC employees on strike. The last one which expired yesterday midnight was the third one in the last 32 days. It is a huge loss of face for KCR," a letter by Krishna Saagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson, BJP Telangana">Telangana state read.
The statement from the BJP comes after the Telangana">Telangana Chief Minister's Office warned the striking TSRTC staff that if they fail to resume duty by the deadline of November 5, the state government will not take them back.
Further venting anger at the ruling government, the party claimed that people in Telangana">Telangana have lost respect for the Chief Minister following his notice to agitated RTC employees.
"It is evident that people of Telangana">Telangana have lost respect for his statements, warnings and deadlines. They have lost trust, reliability and are openly denouncing his decisions.BJP feels, this is the beginning of the eventual downfall of CM KCR and his party TRS. It is also time for senior administrative officers to give up on CM KCR. We are very confident that it will happen sooner than later," the organisation further stated in its letter
The senior leader also accused the Telangana">Telangana government of forcing state officials to "manufacture lies, manipulate documents and mis-represent facts."
"With High Court summoning the state chief secretary and other senior IAS officials to be physically present for the court proceedings on November, 7, there's a big possibility of a serious and impactful order by the high court against the state government. It is almost established by open statements made by the honourable judges of the High Court in the last few proceedings that even senior officers are being forced to manufacture lies, manipulate documents and misrepresent facts," the letter read.
"This has been a regular practice in KCR's governance throughout and now the officers certainly understand that in this case they stand totally exposed. What the senior administrative officers have been doing with the High Court amounts to perjury and if proven can lead them straight to jail," the letter further claimed.
Employees of the TSRTC have been on strike for the past few weeks now and they have been demanding the government to fulfill their 26 demands.
However, the state government declared the strike as 'illegal'. The RTC Union approached the High Court and the case is still pending before the divisional bench.
The government has clearly stated that the main demand to merge RTC with the government is not possible. TSRTC workers union has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pay among other demands. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:37 IST

Violent behaviour by lawyers will not be tolerated: BCI chairperson

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said that any untoward behavior by the lawyers will not be tolerated and asserted that the action will be taken against those who allegedly beat up a police officer outside the Saket court in Del

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:31 IST

Had warned about Pak's hidden agenda: Punjab CM on Kartarpur...

Chandigarh [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday voiced his concerns and said that Pakistan has a hidden agenda behind the opening of the Kartarpur corridor after the neighbouring country released a video welcoming Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib featuring s

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:23 IST

Petrol-pump staff attacked over payment issue in Kodagu

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India] Nov 6 (ANI): A group of miscreants attacked the staff of a petrol pump in the Kushalnagar area of Kodagu district on late Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:21 IST

Stubble burning: INLD holds protest over cases against farmers

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) held a protest in Haryana's Sirsa district on Wednesday against the cases being filed against the farmers in connection with stubble burning cases in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:21 IST

Will accept whatever verdict is delivered in Ayodhya title case:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Arshad Madani on Wednesday reiterated its stand that it will accept the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case and appealed all to respect the judgment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:11 IST

AP: LV Subrahmanyam relieved of his duty as Chief Secy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): LV Subrahmanyam was relieved of his duty as Chief Secretary on Wednesday, giving the charge to the chief commissioner of land administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad at the state secretariat.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:03 IST

Disappointed with Congress leaders removal from NMML Society:...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the centre's decision to remove Karan Singh and Jairam Ramesh from the committee of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML Society).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:02 IST

Common people affected by lawyers' protest at Saket court...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The common people who have dates and hearings pending at the Saket court expressed displeasure with the ongoing lawyers' protest at the court complex on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:59 IST

AP: Man arrested for killing 10 people in 20 months with...

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested one man who allegedly killed 10 people within 20 months, by giving them cyanide-laced 'prasadam' (holy offering).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:49 IST

Thank Imran Khan and Sidhu on social media for opening of...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Amritsar Municipal Councillor Harpal Singh Verka, the man behind putting hoardings hailing Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for playing a crucial role in the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, has appealed people to 'share th

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:32 IST

Karnataka: Over 60 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): In a shocking incident, more than 60 students of a primary school here were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:29 IST

No question of alliance with Shiv Sena , will sit in opposition:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Reiterating his stance that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has numbers only to sit in Opposition, party Chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday denied the possibility of forging an alliance with Shiv Sena to form the government.

Read More
iocl