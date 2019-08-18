KCR instructs officials to complete Yadadri Devasthanam renovation work on war footing

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to complete the Yadadri Devasthanam renovation works on a war footing.

He said the works on the main temple have reached the final stage and other leftover work should be completed in the coming two to three months.

Rao said that so far for the main temple work, Rs 235 crore had been spent. So far, Rs 692 crore had been spent on the land acquisition, construction of roads, and maintenance of the Devasthanam.

Since it was decided to perform Maha Sudarshan Yagam in the coming February, before the commencement of the Yagam, construction of the cottages, infrastructure facilities should be completed, the Chief Minister said.

As Yadadri Devasthanam is not a new temple complex, hence there would not be any inaugural function. Once the renovation is done, traditional 'poojas', other rituals, would be done.

Rao visited the Yadadri Temple on Saturday. He had conducted special pooja at the temple. Vedic Scholars gave blessings and Thirtha, Prasada to the Chief Minister. Later, he went around the temple for about two and half hours and keenly inspected the works going on there. He also gave advice to the officials.

The Chief Minister examined area of the sanctum sanctorum, resting place, Swamy's Pushkarini, Shiva Temple, etc. The Chief Minister has expressed unhappiness over the slow pace of work taking place on Mada Streets around the temple, and internal works of the temple. Later, the Chief Minister held a four-hour marathon review with the officials.

In this programme, many seniors leaders participated.

"A major share of works of the main temple has been completed. Only a few works are to be completed. Don't neglect these works. Complete the works on a war footing, from now onwards; R&B Minister Prashanth Reddy will directly monitor the works on a weekly basis. Along with the main temple works, works on the ring road, presidential suites, Cottages, Electric Sub Station and others work to be completed in the coming two to three months," Rao said.

"Construct 250 Cottages in the temple city. For this, corporate and other donors are ready to give Rs 400 crore. Hence complete the Cottages designs and start the works forthwith. Complete the land acquisition and widen all the main roads," the CM instructed.

He further advised to make the Gandi Cheruvu down the main temple hill to be used during the boat festival.

"Make a canal to fill this Cheruvu with water from the Kaleswaram project. Construct separate bathing places, changing rooms and Kalyana kata for men and women. Make arrangements for the auto stand, parking, fire station, police outpost, Annadanam Sathrams at the foothill. Take up these works immediately and finish them early. At Baswapur lake area, which is to be developed as the Brindavan gardens in Mysore, construct a modern Haritha restaurant, convention centre," Rao said.

"After the renovation works are done, allow the tourist buses to ply up the hill for the benefit of the pilgrims. Construct a bus bay on the hill. We have decided to perform Maha Sudarshan Yagam at Yadadri in February. 3000 Rithviks, 3000 Vedic Scholars and another 3000 assistants will be participating in this programme. We set up 1048 Kundas and perform the Yaga. Senior leaders from the Centre, Governors, State Chief Minister and other important persons, vedic scholars from 45 countries, Archakas, about a lakh of pilgrims per day from all corners of the country are expected to come. Hence, make all the necessary and required arrangements," he added.

The Chief Minister further shared that Rs 235 crore has been spent on the renovation of the temple, Rs 109 crore for the land acquisition, laying of roads, Rs 103 crore for the Temple city infrastructure.

"So far, for the temple development, development of Yadagiri Gutta Municipality, temple city construction, construction of the temple, facilities for the devotees, Rs 692 crore was spent," Rao said. (ANI)