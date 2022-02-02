KCR insulted the Constitution, people of Telangana will not forgive him: BJP's Etela Rajender

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Etela Rajender on Wednesday said that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had insulted the country's Constitution that stresses on equality, sovereignty and secularism, adding that the people of the state will not forgive him.

His remarks come after Rao on Tuesday had said, "The time has come when the Indian Constitution needs to be rewritten."

"The Chief Minister insulted the constitution which stresses on equality, sovereignty and secularism. The words used by him during his press conference were inappropriate and the entire state of Telangana is angry and sad after hearing it. People of Telangana will not forgive KCR and they will reply at the right time," said Rajender while speaking to reporters here today.



Rajender added that the Indian Constitution is considered the best in the world.

Rao on Tuesday said that the time has come that the Constitution in India needs to be rewritten.

K Chandrasekhar Rao also stated that many countries in the world have also made changes in their Constitution, in the same way, it should be done in their country also. (ANI)

