Sushma Swaraj (File photo)
Sushma Swaraj (File photo)

KCR, Jagan Reddy mourn Sushma Swaraj's demise

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 07:07 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away on Tuesday night.
Rao praised the worked she rendered for the nation in different capacities. He has also expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.
"Hon'ble CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao conveyed his condolences over the demise of former Union Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj Ji. CM praised the services she rendered for the nation in different capacities. CM expressed his condolences to the members of bereaved family," Telangana CMO tweeted.
Taking to Twitter, Reddy tweeted: "Shocked by the sudden demise of #SushmaSwaraj ji. A national stalwart and a towering personality who was loved across party lines. As an able administrator and an epitome of bravery & kindness, she inspired women of this country. My Condolences to her family."
Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Swaraj's works as the Minister of External Affairs will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance.
"Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of BJP leader Sushma Swaraj Ji. Her contribution to the nation in various leadership roles will never be forgotten. Her stellar work as MEA will be looked upon as an exemplary model of governance. I pray God to give strength to the family," Naidu tweeted.
TRS working president KT Rama Rao also expressed condolences on Swaraj's demise.
"Heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Smt #SushmaSwaraj Ji. Telangana people will forever remember her support to the statehood cause. RIP Chinnamma," he tweeted.
Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health.
According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.
Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)

