KCR not concerned for unemployed youth, just wants to make his son CM: Shah

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Giving a clarion call to the people of Telangana to uproot the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and give a chance to the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is not concerned for the unemployed youth and only wants to make his son, KT Rama Rao, the CM.

Speaking on the final day of the BJP's National Executive Meeting in Hyderabad which began on Saturday, Shah said BJP supported the demand for Telangana and accused the Congress of dividing Andhra Pradesh in a way that caused "everlasting enmity" between two states.

"KCR doesn't care about your source of livelihood. He has no concern for the unemployed youth. He just wants to make his son the CM. KCR, the next turn is neither yours nor for your son. The next turn is meant for the BJP," he said.

"Since the onset of agitations for Telangana's formation, BJP supported the state's demands. Congress, instead, stood in the way of its formation for years. When they sensed PM Modi's rise in 2014, they divided Andhra Pradesh in a way that caused everlasting enmity between the two states. This enmity, which was ignited by Congress, was further strengthened when KCR got power in the state," the Home Minister said.

Shah said that the BJP will fulfill all promises that the TRS did not keep while asking for a chance for the party to run the state.



"There is no development and no employment in Telangana. As the country moves forward, Telangana is lagging behind. This does not bode well for the state. Uproot the TRS government. I appeal to everyone to give BJP a chance. We will fulfill all promises that TRS did not keep," he said.

Slamming the TRS-AIMIM alliance in the state, Shah said, "A government whose steering is in hands of people like Owaisi. How can it do any good to the people?."

He further said that KCR did not celebrate 'Telangana Vimochan Din' because they were scared of Owaisi. "Once the government is formed in Telangana under the leadership of PM Modi, we will celebrate the Hyderabad Vimochan Day as we are scared of anyone," he added.

The Home Minister further asserted that "KCR never visited Secretariat because an exorcist (Tantrik) has told him that his government will collapse if he ever visited the Secretariat."

"KCR, listen, don't go to the secretariat this time, as next time a CM from the BJP will go there," he said. (ANI)

