KCR scripted drama due to fear of loss in Munugode by-poll: BJP on TRS claim of poaching MLAs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president DK Aruna on Wednesday denied any involvement of the BJP in the luring of MLAs as alleged by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and said that that the whole drama was created by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao due to the fear of a loss in Munugode by-poll.

She further said that BJP has nothing to do with the people arrested in the raid.

"The TRS is creating the story because of fear of defeat in the by-election to the Munugode. BJP has nothing to do with this. The people who are arrested are not of BJP and we have seen them before. We don't know why the people were in their farmhouse and who took them there. The Telangana CM KCR is behind this," she said.

The BJP leader further alleged that KCR and his family have looted crores of rupees from people of Telangana in the name the of Kaleshwaram Project, Palamuru Rangareddy Project, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and others.

"These people are trying hard to win the election but no matter how much they try they will not win the Munugode elections. That is why KCR is doing all this drama. BJP has nothing to do with this. They are just doing this to tarnish the image of the BJP," she said.



Earlier on Wednesday, Telangana Police conducted raids at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district of the state.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said they received information "from TRS MLAs that they were being lured" and added that they noticed three persons.

Raveendra, however, did not give details as to which party allegedly "lured" the MLAs.

He said legal action will be initiated and they will conduct a further probe.

"We received information from TRS MLAs that they were being lured, by money, contracts, and posts. We raided the farmhouse and noticed three persons. We will initiate legal action and carry investigation into the luring matter," he said.

Notably, this has happened when the bypoll of the Munugode constituency are slated to be held on November 3. (ANI)

