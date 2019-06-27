KCR seeks blessings of Swami Swaroopanandendra; hands over 2 acres of land in Kokapet for Rs 2

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sought the blessings of Sharada Peetham Seer Swami Swaroopanandendra and Peetam Uttaradhikari Swatmanandendra Saraswati Maha Swamy at the Pushpabhishekam program conducted here in Jalavihar on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also handed over two acres of land each for one rupee in Kokapet area allotted to the Peetham.

On the first day of his cabinet meeting, Rao had announced that they have taken the decision to allot two acres of land to the Peetham.

Rao was joined by Telangana ministers for the program. (ANI)

