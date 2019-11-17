KCR should take tough stand on public issues, not on TSRTC strike: Congress leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should take a tough stand on public issues, said Congress leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

Speaking to ANI here, Reddy said the striking employees dropped one of their demands -- to merge TSRTC into the government -- after so many suicides of their colleagues.

"Now, it is not the time to be tough with the RTC employees. They were KCR supporters in Telangana agitations. KCR should be tough on real issues like employment generation, sanitation etc," Reddy, who is a former MP, said.

Striking employees of TSRTC have decided to temporarily drop their main demand for the Corporation's merger with the government.

On November 14, The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which was formed to lead the protest, took the decision to keep aside the demand as the government showed no signs of softening its stand on the 41st day of the protest.



The employees have been on a strike since October 5 with several demands including revision of pay.



At least five RTC employees have committed suicide since the commencement of the strike. (ANI)

