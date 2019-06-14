Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo)

KCR to personally invite Maharashtra CM for Kaleswaram project inauguration

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 07:28 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will personally invite Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai on Friday for the inauguration of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.
Rao will personally extend an invitation to the Maharashtra CM to be the chief guest at the Kaleswaram project inauguration function on June 21.
Earlier the government said that Rao would also visit newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to personally invite for the function.
With an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, the KLIP is the costliest irrigation project taken up by a state. Once completed, it will irrigate 7,38,851 hectares of land in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts. (ANI)

