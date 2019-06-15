KCR to skip NITI Aayog meeting

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will not attend the NITI Aayog meeting today in the national capital.

More details are currently awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ministers of Defence, Home Affairs, Finance and Corporate Affairs, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, as ex-officio members; Vice Chairman, Members, CEO and senior officers of NITI Aayog; and few other ministers will be attending the event as special invitees to the Governing Council.

Special invitees to the fifth meeting of the NITI Aayog include the National Security Adviser, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Minister of Jal Shakti and the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

The council, which includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials, reviews the action taken on the agenda items of the previous meeting and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.

So far, four meetings of the council have been held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister.

The items which are high on the agenda before the fifth council meeting are - Rainwater harvesting, drought situation and relief measures, aspirational districts programme - achievements and challenges, transforming agriculture among other issues.

The council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national development priorities, sectors and strategies with the active involvement of States in shaping the development narrative. (ANI)

