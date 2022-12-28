"KCR will be exposed", says BJP's NV Subhash after Telangana HC transfers MLA poaching case to CBI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader NV Subhash welcomed the Telangana High Court's decision to transfer the Telangana MLA poaching case to CBI and said that truth would come out with the central agency's investigation and the KCR government would be exposed.

Telangana High Court had disbanded the Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to conduct the probe into the MLA poaching case and had transferred the investigation to CBI.

"KCR government would be exposed now and the truth will come out," Subhash said.

"The poaching case itself was a fake case orchestrated by CM KCR to defame BJP and its senior leaders," he alleged.

The BJP leader alleged that KCR had tried to "fool" the people of the state by propagating "false information" about the case.

"CM KCR tried to fool the people by furnishing false information in a press conference about the case. It was KCR who purchased his own party MLAs by offering them ministerial post for lodging complaints against BJP leaders," he alleged.

"BJP wanted to transfer the case to CBI as we have no belief in the BR's government because CM KCR himself is a director and script writer for the case," Subhash added.

Earlier, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy welcomed the decision of the Telangana High Court and said that it is a "slap in the face of the KCR government".

"I hereby welcome the judgement of the Hon'ble Highcourt in a fake case of MLAs' purchase. The Judgement of Hon'ble High Court quashing the very constitution of SIT in the fabricated 'MLAs' purchase case' is a slap in the face of KCR government," he said.



Reddy said that the court's order is a vindication of the BJP's stance that the case is fabricated with no substance to it.

"The High Court is categorical in nailing the lies of KCR. The judgement vindicates the stance of BJP that the whole episode is the creation of KCR who is feeling frustrated with the fact that the people are furious with his dynastic rule," he said.

"KCR committed a heinous crime by dragging national leaders who have a proven track record of integrity into the matter," Reddy added.

He accused the KCR government of wasting people's money in a "false case", and said that the Chief Minister "undermined the institutions" in addition to taking recourse to "blatant misuse of official machinery".

"The judgement should serve as an eye-opener to people like KCR who blinded by power think that they could do anything and everything," he said.

He said that the institutions are robust in a Democracy and would "not succumb to the intimidation tactics of the despots".

Meanwhile, advocate Ram Chander Rao who represented the BJP side called it a historic judgement.

"CBI forthwith should take the investigation in their hands, once they get the relevant papers with them CBI may take up the investigation," he said.

"SIT is quashed, formation of SIT was illegal, so it's quashed. Crime no 455 of Moinabad police station registered by the state police is transferred to CBI," the advocate added. (ANI)

