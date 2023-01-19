KCR's 'opposition' show of strength in Kolkata without TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 19 (ANI): Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader D Raja and many other leaders attended Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's mega rally here on Wednesday, but the Congress and the TMC were not seen anywhere.

The opposition did a show of strength at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rally.

The third front, without Congress, has been unsuccessful in national politics. Meanwhile, Telangana CM took the first step towards forming a non-Congress opposition front with the first rally of his party at the national level. The Congress and the TMC were absent.

"There is no question of a third front. There should be a front in which the Congress is involved, then we can defeat the BJP in 2024," the TMC MP Shantanu Sen told ANI while commenting on the KCR's rally.



"Anyone can prepare a platform to defeat the BJP. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has been saying since the beginning that the aim is to defeat the BJP, to form a strong opposition. Only after this, it can be decided who should be made the face of the opposition," he said.

Apart from KCR, there have been many contenders for a prominent position in the opposition. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is also in the race.

"Mamta Banerjee is also ready to become a soldier in this political battle, which she has repeated several times," Sen said, stressing she has been continuously meeting various political leaders to strengthen the opposition front.

"As far as KCR's participation in the rally is concerned, the party chief will be able to comment on it," the TMC MP said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also presented his intention for the PM candidate, he added. (ANI)

