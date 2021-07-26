Keep me in for 70 years, but take back farm laws: Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who was detained by Delhi Police, on Monday hit back at the Central government demanded the withdrawal of three new farm laws.

Surjewala was detained in violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).



Speaking to the media, he said, "This battle will continue as it's for the protection of the country's farms and the survival of farmers. They kept me in jail for 7 hours. Keep me in for 70 years, but take back the black (farm) laws."

Delhi Police had detained Surjewala, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, and some other party workers for taking out a tractor march in violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Earlier today, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi took out a tractor rally in support of farmers protesting against three agricultural laws. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to reach Parliament in protest against the three farm laws. (ANI)

