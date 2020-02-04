Kejriwal a 'self-praiser', avoids public meetings to escape questions from citizens: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday on Sunday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a "self praiser" who avoids public meetings lest people ask him about his old promises and the lack of development in the city in the last five years.

"Kejriwal is a self-praiser. He will never a hold jana sabha (public meeting) and will only do roadshows in order to save himself from questions of citizens on development and the promises made by Aam Aadmi Party," said Shah addressing a rally in Delhi Cantt.

"Kejriwal made several promises like 15 lakh CCTV cameras and jobs to 8 lakh youths. I urge Kejriwal to read his manifesto to recollect what he had promised and what he has delivered," he said.

He said the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet has been reduced by 1,095 buses under Kejriwal's rule and only 1.50 lakh cameras have been installed with most of them funded by the Centre.

He further accused AAP chief of not delivering on his promise of giving potable water to the people. "Kejriwal, who promised purified water to people of Delhi, has failed to provide safe drinking water and clean Yamuna river."

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)