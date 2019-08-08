Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing reporters in Delhi on Thursday
Kejriwal announces 2.80L CCTVs, 11,000 WiFi hotspots in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 18:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that 2.80 lakh CCTV cameras will be installed across the national capital, along with 11,000 free WiFi hotspots.
Speaking to reporters here, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said in the first phase of the initiative, 15 GB data per month will be given to users for free.
"One of our major electoral promises was of giving free WiFi. Cabinet has approved a decision that 11,000 hotspots will be installed in whole Delhi in which 4000 spots will be at bus stops and other 7000 hotspots will be divided as per 100 hotspots per assembly. Every user will be given 15 GB free data per month. This will be the first phase."
He also announced doubling of the number of CCTV cameras previously announced by Delhi government and asserted that installation of CCTVs in all assembly constituencies will work towards improving law and order situation.
"We have already approved the installation of 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras and work is going on for it. 2000 CCTV cameras are being installed in every assembly and people are very happy with it. People are demanding that more cameras should be installed, hence we have given approval for another 1.40 Lakh CCTV cameras, hence, a total of 2.80 Lakh cameras will be installed", he added.
Kejriwal also said that within three to four months the work for both the CCTVs and WiFi hotspots will begin after the process of tender and work allocation is done.
Free Wi-Fi was a key poll promise of the AAP during the last assembly elections. (ANI)

