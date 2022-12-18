Kejriwal asks for boycotting Chinese goods, slams BJP government

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Chairing the National Council meeting of Aam Adami Party (AAP) at Calista Resort in Kapashera on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the people to boycott Chinese goods. Slamming the Modi government, he said, the government does not care about the lives of soldiers.

Indian soldiers prevented Chinese troops from entering the Indian territory last week during a border face-off that led to injuries on both sides, the government said earlier this week.

The recent skirmish was the first since deadly clashes in June 2020 when Indian and Chinese troops were involved in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.



In the present discourse of events, Kejriwal alleged, "Who are buying the goods of China? What is the compulsion of BJP to buy goods from China? Can't we increase our indigenous production? We buy the same stuff from China which could be produced in our country."



Adding further he said, "The government is driving away the people of India and hugging the people of China. Traders and industrialists are leaving India."

At the event, Kejriwal also categorically pointed out the difference between AAP and other parties. "One party is enmeshed in corruption, whereas the other party promotes hooliganism and provides shelter to the goons. People can see that AAP stands for honesty and impartiality."



Talking about the divine intervention bestowed upon him and his party, he cited back-to-back success stories of AAP this year. "In one year we got Punjab, won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), 2 MLAs in Goa and 5 MLAs with 14% vote share in Gujarat. In reference to the Gujarat success, one person told me that I milked a bullock," quipped Kejriwal.



On top of that, Kejriwal earlier claimed that his 10-year-old party has become a "national party" after AAP got almost 14 per cent votes in the Gujarat Assembly election.

Kejriwal also emphasized on the importance of education in the country and creating 'job-givers' more than 'job-seekers'. He claimed that the AAP government has created more than 12 lakhs job opportunities.

Kejriwal ambitiously said that his dream is to make every poor of the country rich. (ANI)