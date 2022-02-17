Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], February 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the party's chief ministerial candidate in poll-bound Punjab, held a roadshow on Tuesday in Jalandhar Cantt assembly constituency.



They visited Sant Guru Ravidas Dham on Ravidas Jayanti earlier. Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government was keen on a grand temple of Sri Guru Ravidas to be built in national capital. "We will speak with the Central Government regarding the obstacles," he said.

Kejriwal addressed corner meetings in Jalandhar and expressed confidence about the party's victory in the upcoming assembly polls.

He said that people have made up their minds for "a change" in the state. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. (ANI)

