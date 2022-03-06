Kejriwal blames BJP for alleged attack on Sisodia's convoy, calls it 'party of goons and hooligans'

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of an alleged attack on the convoy of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed the BJP as "a party of goons and hooligans" and said that since the party is "losing MCD elections, it is showing its real face".

"This is BJP, a party of goons and hooligans. When they are losing elections, they show their original face. The public will tell them their real place," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Earlier the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared a video on Twitter in which some people could be seen attacking a car from Sisodia's convoy.

"BJP GOONS ATTACK DELHI MINISTER Satyendar Jain's CONVOY! BJP is losing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, hence they are down to what they know best - VIOLENCE!," AAP wrote the statement along with the video.

The elections for 272 wards in the North, South and East civic bodies are scheduled to take place this year. (ANI)