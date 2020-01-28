Kejriwal broke mentor Anna Hazare's trust to form AAP, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal broke the trust of his mentor and social activist Anna Hazare to start the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Anna Hazare repeatedly said 'you shouldn't form a political party' but his feelings were disrespected and Arvind Kejriwal formed a party. He broke his mentor's trust, how will he maintain the trust of people? It's beyond our understanding," Singh said while addressing an election rally here. He addressed three rallies in the city.

Kejriwal was part of India Against Corruption movement in 2011 led by Anna Hazare.

Voting for 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)