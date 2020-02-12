Kejriwal cabinet to have all old faces, portfolios may be shuffled: Sources

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): As the AAP returned to power with a massive mandate in Delhi, all the faces in the previous cabinet will be repeated this time around, sources said on Wednesday.

The portfolios, however, may be shuffled.

The Delhi cabinet had Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot besides Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the last previous term of AAP government.

In the recently concluded polls, AAP won 62 seats. The BJP got eight seats while the Congress and others drew a blank. (ANI)

