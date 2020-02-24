Kejriwal congratulates Ram Niwas Goel for getting re-elected as Delhi Assembly Speaker

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ram Niwas Goel for getting re-elected as Delhi Assembly Speaker.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Congratulation and best wishes to Ram Niwas Goel for being elected as Delhi Assembly Speaker unanimously." During his first term, Goel served as the Assembly Speaker between 2015-2020.

The AAP had stormed to back to power in the Delhi earlier this month by securing 62 out of 70 seats in the Assembly. (ANI)

