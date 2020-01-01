Kejriwal extends New Year wishes, recaps AAP govt's work in Delhi in 2019

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday extended his New Year wishes to the people and talked about the work done by his government in the city in the last year saying that it 'was a very important year in many ways'.

He said that the people of Delhi did a lot of work in 2019.

"All of us collectively fought and won the war against dengue in 2019. The number of cases was quite less in comparison to previous years and there was not a single fatality in Delhi in 2019," Kejriwal said in a statement.

The Chief Minister underlined that the assembly elections are scheduled to be held in February and that it will determine how the next five years will be for Delhi.

"Your government was successful in doing a lot for Delhiites in 2019, travel for women is free now in buses, 200 units of electricity per month is free for households, so many new schools, new hospitals have been constructed. To ensure women safety, there are now bus marshalls in every bus - so we were successful in 2019 in doing a lot," Kejriwal said.

"Therefore, the pace at which Delhi is developing now, we cannot afford any brake at this pace. All two crore Delhiites need to press the accelerator for this forward march of development and we will make Delhi the number one city of the world," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the city is "marching ahead with great speed".

Extending his wishes on New Year, Kejriwal said, "I wish a very happy New Year to everyone. I pray to God that the New Year 2020 brings a lot of happiness and joy in the lives of all, may your families be healthy and all your dreams be fulfilled." (ANI)

