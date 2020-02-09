Kejriwal focused on Congress' vote bank in Delhi, says Tariq Anwar

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Congress leader Tariq Anwar has said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal focused on the vote bank of the Congress party in Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, when asked about the Congress' campaign for assembly elections in Delhi, Anwar said, "Kejriwal focused on Congress party's vote bank which comprised of poor people living in huts and lower-middle-class people."

"The state leadership of Congress was not as much strong, as was Kejriwal's and similar was the case with the BJP," he said.



"The AAP has fulfilled and addressed all the basic requirements of the public and the public seems happy with his governance," Anwar said when asked about exit polls predicting AAP's victory in Delhi assembly elections.

The exit polls have predicted that the ruling AAP will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi elections with the BJP expected to improve its numbers but finishing a distant second.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

