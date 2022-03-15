Kejriwal hushes critics on 'terrorist' allegations

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Attacking the Congress and the BJP-ruled Centre, Kejriwal hit back at the Congress and the BJP on 'terrorist' allegation on Tuesday and said the public and the court gave the answer to those who called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader a terrorist.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "People already gave the answer to those who called me a terrorist. Today, the court also gave them the answer."



The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking an investigation against the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleging that he has links with banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SJF) and other Khalistani forces.

It is pertinent to mention that days ahead of the Punjab assembly polls, the outgoing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had alleged that the banned organization 'Sikhs for Justice' is in touch with AAP. Channi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an investigation over the matter. Following this, Shah assured Channi that the Centre took the matter seriously and he would look into this.

AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress had won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

