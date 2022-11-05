Kejriwal is "guru of all thugs": BJP on Sukesh Chandrasekhar's letter

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Amid the row over conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's letter mentioning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of receiving money, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief attributing him as the "guru of all thugs".

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said, "Arvind Kejriwal is the guru of all the thugs. There is no friend whom Arvind Kejriwal has not cheated. The sins and misdeeds of Arvind Kejriwal were exposed by the letter of misdeeds by the letter from Sukesh Chandrasekhar."

"The letter says the way Arvind Kejriwal takes Rs 50 crore from the great thugs and discusses sending such persons against whom there are many criminal cases to Rajya Sabha. Today, the role of three people becomes clear in this, the first is the biggest thug and kingpin Arvind Kejriwal, the second is Satyendra Jain, third is Kailash Gehlot," he added.

Bhatia said according to the letter, Kejriwal told Sukesh Chandrashekhar that he had given Rs 50 crores and asked him to bring 20-30 more businessmen like him and gave a target of Rs 500-600 crore.

The BJP leader said that Kejriwal's promise of clean Delhi has failed and people in the national capital are suffering from severe air quality.

Attacking Kejriwal, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said, "The biggest thug is not the one who is sitting in jail but the one who is sitting on the chair of Delhi and cheating the entire Delhi and the people of the country. He has already made Delhi dirty. Now he wants to make Rajya Sabha dirty. Delhi has neither clean water to drink nor clean air to breathe."

In a letter that has been confirmed by his lawyer, Sukesh, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail and facing several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act, alleged, "Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar DG are threatening me after my complaint to Delhi's LG went public".

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh fired questions at him.

"Kejriwal Ji why you forced me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in return for seats," he claimed.

Sukesh further asked why did the Delhi Chief Minister receive Rs 50 crore from him and offered him a Rajya Sabha seat.

"Kejriwal Ji, I am the country's biggest thus according to you, then why on what basis you received Rs 50 crore from me and offered Rajya Sabha seat to me? So what does that make you?" the letter alleged.

He further asked the Delhi Chief Minister and jailed Minister Satyendar Jain to "stop threatening and intimidating" him through the jail administration and said that nothing will stop him from seeking a detailed CBI probe.

"Kejriwal ji and Satyendar Jain ji, stop threatening and intimidating me through the jail administration. Nothing will stop me from moving ahead and seeking a detailed CBI probe," the letter stated.

"After my arrest in the year 2017, I was imprisoned in Tihar Jail and Satyendra Jain visited me several times. The secretary had asked me to give Rs 2 crore per month as protection money," Chandrashekhar stated in his letter. (ANI)