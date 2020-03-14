Kejriwal is misleading people over NPR, CAA, trying to create rift, says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Attacking the Aam Aadmi government over the resolution passed against the implementation of the proposed National Population Register, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is misleading the people by creating a rift among them on the grounds of religion.

Reddy's remark comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comments where he said that 61 out of 70 members in the Delhi Assembly don't have birth certificates and asked if they will be sent to the detention centres.

"No documents are needed and no birth certificate is required for NPR. They are just inciting people and are trying to create a rift among people on the grounds of religion. They are spreading the wrong news on CAA and NPR. None of the initiatives are against any religion including CAA, NPR, and census. They should stop and step back from it," said Reddy.

The Home Affairs Minister said the census is being carried out for years and is important for the development and implementing the welfare schemes in the rural areas.

The Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw and not to carry out the whole exercise of the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Earnestly appeals to the Government of India that in the interest of the nation, particularly when the economy is witnessing worst ever downslide and the unemployment is witnessing terrifying growth and with the threat of corona pandemic looming large, it invests all its energies and resources on real needs of the people of India rather than unnecessary issues like NPR/NRC," reads the resolution.(ANI)