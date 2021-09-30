Kejriwal makes 5 promises to businessmen of Punjab, says 'not asked for money, came here to make partners'

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 29 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls next year, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met traders in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Kejriwal made five big promises for the businessmen on behalf of his party.

In Ludhiana, which is called the centre of trade and industry in Punjab, Kejriwal interacted with traders from different parts of Punjab, listened to their problems and took suggestions.

Hundreds of entrepreneurs related to the cycle industry, cottage industry, food and vegetable industry etc. directly interacted with the Delhi Chief Minister. After listening to everyone, Kejriwal addressed the entrepreneurs and made five promises to them.



Kejriwal started his talk with a story from Mahabharata. While narrating this story, he said, "before the elections, all the parties come to the traders to make money. I have come to you meet you all today. I do not want your money, I want you all as partners."

He said that after listening to everyone, he realized that every industry has some problems. "Everyone has their own vision, dreams. When our government will be formed here, then a panel will be formed, wherein one person from every industry will be meeting the Chief Minister after every 15 days and every decision should be implemented with his command."

"I have come not to ask for your support, but to invite you to be a partner. It was said across the country that the businessmen are the vote bank of the BJP. But since the last 7 years, the businessman of Delhi votes for the Aam Aadmi Party. Now, there are no raids on traders in Delhi. We also reduced the tax on several commodities and despite that, the tax revenue increased from Rs 30,000 crores to Rs 60,000 crores," he said.

"Punjab has to be made number one in the world. The instability in the Punjab government is unfortunate. Give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party and then, all parties will be forgotten," he said.

Speaking about the five promises, Kejriwal said, "Firstly, peace and law and order to its fullest will be implemented in the government of Aam Aadmi Party. Secondly, you (industrialists) will help in decision making in our government and the traders will work according to these decisions. Thirdly, we will end Inspector Raj system here and traders will get freedom from the "Red System" due to which industries get their work carried out in a restricted manner. Fourthly, we will start a 24-hour helpline for traders to help them with their queries. Fifthly, we will ensure 24 hours electricity supply in the state here." (ANI)

