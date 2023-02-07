Kejriwal meets J'Khand CM Hemant Soren in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Tuesday met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren and discussed issues related to both states.

The meeting was held at Soren's residence in Delhi.

Talking to the media Kejriwal said, "It was a personal meeting, we are good friends and we keep meeting."

He said that issues related to Jharkhand and Delhi were discussed during the meeting.



On the question of uniting the opposition parties against the BJP, Kejriwal said the meeting should not be linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

"We meet all people and keep meeting leaders from opposition parties as well," he said.

Notably, since the Aam Aadmi Party became a national party, Kejriwal is continuously holding meetings with the leaders of other opposition parties. This is the third such meeting of Arvind Kejriwal this year with any opposition leader.

On January 18, Arvind Kejriwal shared the stage with KCR at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Khammam rally. Apart from AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Left leader D Raja and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were also present.

Following this, Kejriwal met Janata Dal (United) Principal General Secretary KC Tyagi on January 26 on Republic Day for tea at his residence. (ANI)

