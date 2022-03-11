Kejriwal meets newly-elected AAP MLAs from Goa, says they will work hard to 'fulfill all expectations' of Goans

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the newly-elected AAP MLAs from Goa and exuded his confidence in them saying "they will fulfil all the expectations" of the state's people.



Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Met with the newly-elected AAP MLAs from Goa. Congratulated them on the win. I wish them all the best and I am sure that they will work hard to fulfil all expectations of the people of Goa."

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats.

Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the tally of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each. (ANI)

