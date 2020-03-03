Kejriwal meets PM Modi, appeals for strict action against perpetrators of Delhi riots

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Perpetrators of the Delhi violence should be handed out strictest possible punishment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first since he took over the post for the third time.

"I raised the demand for strictest possible punishment for the perpetrators responsible for the riots in Delhi, irrespective of their party, religion or status," Kejriwal told ANI here.

Terming his meeting with the Prime Minister a 'courtesy call' Kejriwal said the duo also discussed the spread of coronavirus.

"We (the Centre and Delhi government) should work together to stop the spread of coronavirus and for treating the people who are infected with it," the chief minister said.

Later at a press conference, elaborating about the meeting, Kejriwal said that he had praised the state police for the commendable work is done on Sunday (March 1) evening in preventing rumours in various areas of Delhi.

"I also said that the same kind of alertness and response should have been shown by the police department on Monday and Tuesday (February 24 and 25) then the loss of lives could have been prevented," Kejriwal said.

"I also said to the PM that we must take all necessary steps to ensure that such riots do not take place in Delhi ever again," he added.

At least 47 people lost their lives and more than 200 injured in the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)