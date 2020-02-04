Kejriwal misled, instigated people to protest in Shaheen Bagh: BJP leader

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of misleading and instigating people to hold protest in Shaheen Bagh against the amended citizenship law.

"He mislead and instigated people to protest at Shaheen Bagh. He is not speaking in the interests of the country or about development," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Goyal also slammed the Delhi Chief Minister for not doing enough for the development of the capital saying, "Kejriwal has made Delhi into a slum."

The BJP leader also exuded confidence that his party will win the upcoming Assembly polls with "full majority."

Election to the 70-member Assembly in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

