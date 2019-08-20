Representative Image
Representative Image

Kejriwal moves Delhi HC to quash defamation case filed by Vijender Gupta

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court for quashing the defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta against him and summons issued to him in the matter.
Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who appeared for Kejriwal, argued that his client had only tagged the tweet of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and then wrote his own tweet, which does not contain the alleged defamatory statement. He can be tried for his own comment and not for the comment made by someone else.
"Since there are more than 3000 retweets, will those people be considered as accused," he asked.
After hearing the argument, Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri adjourned the matter. The case is now listed for August 23.
Kejriwal and Sisodia both are currently on bail in connection with the defamation suit filed by Gupta who had alleged that Kejriwal accused him of a 'conspiracy' to kill him.
The defamation suit has been filed under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for "willfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously" defaming the complainant, "on wholly and completely false, frivolous, unjustifiable and scandalous grounds and thereby, harming the goodwill and reputation of the complainant, within the political fraternity, media, friends, family, colleagues and in society at large."
The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal had earlier recorded the statement of Gupta and two witnesses.
After concluding the pre-summoning evidence, the court had issued the summons against Kejriwal and Sisodia and asked them to appear before it on July 16.
While recording his statement before the court, Gupta had said that he was "deeply hurt by the defamatory and false allegations made by both the accused persons".
The BJP MLA claimed that the false allegations were made to impact the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.
He submitted that after both the AAP leaders, who have millions of followers on Twitter, tweeted, he started receiving calls from people. "Kejriwal's tweet was re-tweeted around 3000 times while Sisodia's tweet was re-tweeted around 1300 times," Gupta contended.
During the Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal, by citing a tweet by Gupta, had told a Punjabi news channel that BJP was trying to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO).
In his tweet, Gupta had said, "Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the liaison officer to lift the security cover from his vehicle. The chief minister's instruction is registered in the daily diary entry (of the police). Since I had disclosed about it, AAPcould not get electoral gain of the incident. Out of frustration, Kejriwal says PSO reports to BJP."
Quoting Gupta's tweet, the Chief Minister had replied, "Why BJP wants to get me killed? What have I done? I am not constructing schools and hospitals for the people of the country."
He had said, "This is the first time when a positive politics has started on schools and hospitals in the country. BJP wants to finish it. But I will fight till my last breath." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:41 IST

Centre approves Rs 4,432 crore additional assistance to Odisha,...

New Delhi, [India] Aug 20 (ANI): A high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional central assistance of Rs 4,432.10 crore to Karnataka, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for natural calamities faced by them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:28 IST

J-K: Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector

Krishna Ghati (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): An Indian Army soldier on Tuesday lost his life as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:09 IST

Assam: First humanoid robot 'Palki' serves up delicacies at...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Waitress Palki at Guwahati's Uruka restaurant is the talk of the town!

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:06 IST

Home Minister reviews issues related to NRC's final publication in Assam

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the issues related to final publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:06 IST

14.4-ft-long python rescued in Assam

Nagaon (Assam) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Forest officials along with a number of NGO activists rescued a 14.4-foot long python in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:00 IST

Himachal Minister airlifted after being stranded for three days

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Ramlal Markande was airlifted from Kaza to Shimla after being stuck in the Lahaul and Spiti district for the last three days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:56 IST

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court defers hearing on ED's plea for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred to August 29 the hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of bail of Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:54 IST

SC issues notices to Centre, social media majors on Facebook plea

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, Twitter, Google, and YouTube on a plea filed by Facebook seeking transfer to the court petitions pending before different high courts, demanding interlinking of Aadhaar database with social media profiles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:48 IST

Govt tax-neutral towards petrol, diesel prices: UP minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Tuesday affirmed that government is tax-neutral towards petrol and diesel prices and the recent increase in VAT on these commodities would not drastically affect the oil prices.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:45 IST

INX Media case : Delhi High Court dismisses anticipatory bail...

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in both the cases filed by CBI and ED related to INX media scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:38 IST

ED summon to Raj Thackeray: MNS workers asked to gather outside...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Hours after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) withdrew its call for a bandh to protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon to Raj Thackeray, party leader Bala Nandgaonkar on Tuesday said that MNS workers will gather outside the ED office in Mumbai on

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:36 IST

Modi congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan 2 entering lunar orbit

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Chandrayaan 2 entering the moon's orbit.

Read More
iocl