Kejriwal must make adequate financial provision for RRTS in coming assembly session: Vijender Gupta

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta on Tuesday demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make adequate financial provisions for Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) in the coming session of Delhi Legislative Assembly starting from August 22.

He asked the state government to make supplementary demands for the financial year 2019-20 and 2020-21 so that the project of public and environment significance could be initiated without any further delay, read a statement.

Gupta said that the Supreme Court has directed Delhi government vide its order dated August 5 to make the contribution from its own funds, as the Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) cannot be utilized for Delhi - Alwar - Regional Rapid Transport System, the statement added.

It has further directed Delhi Government to make appropriate provision for it. Now, with the direction of the Supreme Court, Delhi Government is required to make financial provisions for both Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Meerut RRTS, said the Leader of Opposition.

Gupta said that the Delhi Government Cabinet on August 2 had accorded approval to Delhi-Alwar RRTS but it had put the condition that since Delhi Government does not have adequate funds, the expenditure should be charged against the environment compensation charge lying with it.

He said that the AAP government has always been motivated by political ill-will towards the Centre. Therefore, it obstructed Delhi - Meerut and Delhi - Alwar RRTS for the last few years.

It did not want the Centre to get any political mileage out of implementation of the project. It turned a blind eye towards public benefit and interest, the statement read.

Now with the Supreme Court intervening, the state government is left with no alternative but to fund the project, he stated.

Gupta assailed Kejriwal for delaying RRTS. He said that the state government has been having an unutilized surplus every year to the tune of Rs. 3000-3500 crore every year for the last many

years.

It is never short of funds when it comes to giving subsidies to win political constituencies. But when it comes to the centrally sponsored scheme, it finds itself short of funds, he said.

He has further expressed hope that keeping in view the larger public interest, public convenience, saving of time and contribution to the environment, Kejriwal will stop putting blocks in implementation of the project and contribute to see the project taking shape. (ANI)

