Kejriwal promises to provide free electricity if voted to power in Gujarat

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], August 7 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday guaranteed that he will provide electricity supply for free if AAP is voted to power.

The Chief Minister also assured that Aam Aadmi Party will also provide unemployment allowance to the unemployed youth in the state if it is voted to power.

Speaking to reporters today, Kejriwal said, "Three months after forming a government in Gujarat, we will make electricity free. We have a plan for providing employment to the youth. We will provide unemployment allowance to be given to the unemployed. We will make hospitals, and schools in villages on the lines of the Delhi model."

Kejriwal on Sunday made a bunch of promises ranging from providing a free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that about 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got electricity bills of zero rupees and many of the people residing in Delhi are also privileged for the same. Notably, AAP is in power both in Punjab and Delhi.



Addressing a press conference here today, Kejriwal said, "Our first promise is regarding power supply. People in Gujarat are in misery. The bills are too high. We have made power supply free in Delhi. About 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got zero electricity bills."

"Soon, a total of Punjab 51 lakh households would get just zero bills. We would also ensure a round-the-clock power supply here in Gujarat. We would also waive off the bills from the previous year," he said.

Kejriwal also assured to provide employment to the unemployed youth in Gujarat. "The youths here rue the lack of livelihoods. In just a few years, we have provided employment to 12 lakh youths in Delhi. We had also provided employment to the unemployed here. And until that happens, the unemployed would be on the dole of Rs 3,000 rupees per month," he said.

In a sharp attack against its opponent, Kejriwal said that Gujarat Congress will soon merge with the Gujarat BJP unit as they have nothing new to offer to the general public.

"The election of Gujarat will be between AAP and BJP. Gujarat Congress is going to merge with Gujarat BJP. The hidden love between BJP-Congress will come out soon. On one hand, there is "27 years of misrule" of the BJP and on the other hand, there is "new politics" of AAP," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further alleged that BJP has waived off loans worth Rs 10-lakh-crores of its "friends". "It should be investigated as to why did BJP take this step and how much money did they give to BJP for charity," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday as part of his campaign ahead of the Assembly polls likely to be held in December this year. (ANI)

