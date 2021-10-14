Kejriwal requests Delhi LG to allow Chhath Puja celebrations

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday requesting him to permit Chhath Puja in Delhi.

"For the last three months, the Covid-19 situation is under control in Delhi. I believe, that we should allow the festival of Chhath Puja to be conducted with Covid-19 protocols in place," Kejriwal said in the letter.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana have allowed their residents to celebrate the festival with necessary Covid-19 protocols.

"I request you to urgently call a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to pass the order allowing the celebration of 'Chhath Puja'," he further said.

The letter comes at a time when the state opposition BJP is demanding the festival be allowed. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday held a protest outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence demanding permission for Chhath Puja in Delhi.

Earlier on September 30, the Delhi government stated the Chhath puja celebration shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, riverbanks, and temples citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

An order issued by the DDMA advised the public to celebrate Chhath puja at their homes.

According to the DDMA, Durga Puja and Ramlila can be organised in Delhi this year under certain conditions, but the public event of Chhath Puja has been banned.

"Nowhere in Delhi can Chhath Puja be organised in public in groups on the banks of a river or pond or in parks," stated the DDMA. (ANI)