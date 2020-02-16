Kejriwal to decide on women representation in new cabinet: AAP's Sushil Gupta

New Delhi [India], Feb 16 (ANI): AAP's Rajaya Sabha lawmaker Sushil Gupta on Sunday said it is for party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to decide on the inclusion of women in the Delhi government cabinet.

"AAP has got majority of vote shares in the name of the old team. Earlier we had kept the post of vice president for women. I hope female leaders too get a place in the cabinet. However, Kejriwal will be able to tell better on this because the decision on the cabinet was taken by him," Gupta told ANI.

There are speculations that Arvind Kejriwal's new cabinet will not have any female representation.

Eight AAP women candidates -- Atishi, Rakhi Birla, Raj Kumari Dhillon, Preeti Tomar, Dhanwati Chandela, Parmila Tokas, Bhavna Gaur and Bandana Kumari have emerged victorious in the 2020 Assembly polls.

Today at Ramlila Maidan, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Delhi.

Besides him, Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautamas will take oath as the ministers in Delhi.

AAP achieved a landslide victory in the Assembly elections with a clear majority of 62 seats out of 70. (ANI)

