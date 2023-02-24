Kejriwal to undertake tour of poll-bound states this year

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): After achieving national status, the Aam Aadmi Party is eyeing those states that will be going to polls this year. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will start his political tour in these states.

The states that will go to polls this year include Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Kejriwal will start visiting these states from the first week of March.

"Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Karnataka on March 4, Chhattisgarh on March 5, Rajasthan on March 13 and Madhya Pradesh on March 14. This will be Kejriwal's first election tour in these states," said AAP.



During the visit Arvind Kejriwal will hold Tiranga Yatra, address rallies and will meet with local party leaders. Meanwhile, in all these states, the Aam Aadmi Party is already working to strengthen the organisation.

Aam Aadmi Party's organization general secretary Sandeep Pathak is continuously holding meetings with the local leaders in these states. However, the party has already made organisational structure in all these states. Chhattisgarh in-charge Sanjeev Jha has held party workers' meetings in all the districts of the state in the last month and visited Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan several times since the beginning of this year.

Kejriwal is continuously holding meetings with the leaders of other opposition parties. On February 14, the Delhi Chief Minister met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. This was the fourth meeting of Kejriwal this year with any opposition leader.

On February 7 Kejriwal met Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren in Delhi. Kejriwal also met JDU leader KC Tyagi recently. On the evening of 26 January, the Delhi CM invited Janata Dal United Principal General Secretary for tea at CM residence.

On January 18, Kejriwal shared the stage with KCR at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Khammam rally. Apart from AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Left leader D Raja and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were also present at the rally. (ANI)

