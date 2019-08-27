Kejriwal trying to buy votes through water bill waiver scheme: Vijay Goel

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Hours after Delhi Government announced a scheme to waive arrears on water bills, Union Minister Vijay Goel on Tuesday criticised the move terming it a tactic by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 'buy votes' ahead of the assembly elections.

"Everyone knows that the elections are approaching in just four months and that's why he has announced to free rides in metro and buses. Now, with a new scheme to waive arrears on water bills, he wants to buy people's votes," Goel told ANI.

He continued, "Kejriwal underestimates the people of Delhi and that's why he announces schemes like these few months before the Assembly elections to lure them. In the past five years, his government hasn't fulfilled any promises it had made to the people and citizens of Delhi understand this."

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had announced a scheme to waive arrears on water bills which will cover domestic as well as commercial connections.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "Today, we are announcing a scheme to waive water bill arrears to clean up Delhi Jal Board's books. Some of these arrears were due to consumers but some were also due to incorrect billing."

The chief minister said that the measure will apply to all house-tax categories. (ANI)