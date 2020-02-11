Kejriwal wins Delhi, little 'Mufflerman' wins hearts

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Mufflerman took Twitter by storm on Tuesday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections. But there is a catch. This Mufflerman is a cute baby and not Arvind Kejriwal who earned the moniker for his iconic winter look.

AAP's Twitter handle shared an image of a young boy dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party's symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and of course a muffler wrapped around his head. The boy also wore spectacles similar to the AAP chief's and even sported a fake mustache as he pointed towards the sky. "Mufflerman (a smile emoji)," read the caption.

The image won the hearts of users and went viral within a span of minutes, with a flurry of positive tweets in the replies section. Four hours after the tweet was posted, it had a whopping 15.2k likes, 2.1k likes and 448 replies.

"He will be the CM one day (with a heart eyes emoji)," wrote a user. "Adorable" and "so cute," gushed others.

Many others poured in congratulations for the Kejriwal-led party.

AAP has retained power in the national capital with a comfortable lead on 62 seats out of the total 70, at 3:24 pm, as per the Election Commission website. Its main contender BJP was far behind at 8 while the Congress is looking to draw a blank, repeating its 2015 debacle. (ANI)