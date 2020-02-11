Kejriwal won by giving freebies, says Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had come back to power thanks to several freebies he gave to the people in Delhi.

"We were expecting that Bhartiya Janta Party will come into power with the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, but Kejriwal came up with the idea of free water, bus rides and electricity which led to his victory. We respect the decision of people Delhi," the Union Minister told ANI.

Taking a jibe a Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he added, "Till Rahul Gandhi continues to speak like this, the Congress will not able to win any elections. Rahul Gandhi should think before he speaks."

By 6 pm on Tuesday, the AP had won on 35 seats and was leading on 28. (ANI)

