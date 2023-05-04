"Kejriwal won't get away with his corruption": Anurag Thakur

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], May 4 (ANI): Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations that Rs 45 crore from the public exchequer was splurged for renovating his official residence, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the AAP national convenor won't "get away" with his "corruption".

The BJP earlier accused the Delhi government of spending a whopping Rs 45 crore on the renovation of Kejriwal's residence during the peak Covid pandemic.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Thakur said, "Arvind Kejriwal gave his ministers and MLAs an opportunity to loot. During the Covid pandemic, when people were struggling to find hospital beds, he built his 'sheesh mahal' (bungalow) at an expense of Rs 45 crores. This shows the kind of loot involved. Kejriwal won't get away with either the liquor scam or the one involving the renovation of his bungalow."

He also slammed Congress over its promise of "banning PFI" if elected to power in Karnataka.

"The Congress, which known to raise questions about Lord Ram, has now promised to lock up Bajranjbali (Lord Hanuman). The people of the country have realised the 'anti-Hindu' face of Congress and the public will give them a befitting reply. The people had earlier given them a befitting response for hurling abuses at PM Narendra Modi and they are asking for a similar response this time as well. The BJP will form the government in Karnataka," he said.

Also coming down hard on the Punjab government, the Union minister accused it of promoting "mafia raj" and "alcohol".

"There is unrest among the public. The Aam Aadmi Party came to power riding on their fake promises. Corruption has increased and three of its (AAPs) MLAs are involved in this. Mafia Raj has reached new heights. They (AAP) had promised 'nasha-mukti' (freedom from alcohol) in Punjab. Instead, the number of bars have increased manifold in the state. The women are also asking where is Rs 1000 that the government had promised to give them every month," Thakur said.

On the ongoing wrestler's protest near the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, Thakur said, "The Supreme Court has given its verdict. I would request them (grapplers) to let the law take its course. Right action will be taken after the investigation."

Supreme Court on Thursday noted that the purpose of the petition filed the wrestlers has been served, as two FIRs were registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and security has also been beefed up for the protesting grapplers.

The WFI chief, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment from several women grapplers, has denied the charges and vowed to fight on.

The grapplers had filed a plea before the Supreme Court, seeking a court-monitored probe into the allegations against the WFI chief.

SC said that the proceedings have been closed at this stage and if petitioners wish for something else, they can approach the magistrate or the high court.

Some of India's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting against the WFI chief and BJP MP over allegations of sexual harassment, demanding his arrest.

The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won't end their stir until Brij Bhushan is removed as WFI chief and put behind bars. (ANI)