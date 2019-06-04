Kejriwal's announcement of free ride to women is 'political gimmick': Vijay Goel

New Delhi [India], June 03 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of free ride to women commuters in state transports is "nothing but an election gimmick", said BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday.

"He is trying to mislead the people as elections are underway. His party AAP has lost all seven seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls are underway. He is doing just for the elections," Goel told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal has announced free ride for women in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains.

Goel also raised questions over the AAP's intention to implement its recent proposal.

"I don't think he is planning to implement it. He has asked people to first file their suggestion and it is uncertain how much time it will take to collect suggestions. There on he says he will try to implement it in August and September. In addition to that, AAP has earlier indicated to prepone the elections in October," he said.

Delhi Assembly elections for 70 constituencies is scheduled to held in 2020.

Asserting that despite this Kejriwal will suffer a defeat, Goel said, "Delhi people do not need election gimmicks, they need a solid action." (ANI)